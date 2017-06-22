Atlanta Braves News: The Afternoon Chop, Box Score, Matt Kemp Walk-Off Homer in 11th
Tomahawk Take Editor's Note: The Atlanta Braves defeated the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night in fashionable style! The walk-off last night was their 6th walk-off win of the 2017 seasonwhich is the league lead and it's the Braves third walk-off in five days! Yep, these hits are amazing and fun to watch, but for most of us they are ending late and we're not able to see the walk-off until the AM. How about the Braves find a way to close out games in the normal nine innings, eh? Well, in any case, we'll take a victory when we can get one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tomahawk Take.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar '17
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC