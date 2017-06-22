Atlanta Braves News: The Afternoon Chop, Box Score, Matt Kemp Walk-Off Homer in 11th

Tomahawk Take Editor's Note: The Atlanta Braves defeated the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night in fashionable style! The walk-off last night was their 6th walk-off win of the 2017 seasonwhich is the league lead and it's the Braves third walk-off in five days! Yep, these hits are amazing and fun to watch, but for most of us they are ending late and we're not able to see the walk-off until the AM. How about the Braves find a way to close out games in the normal nine innings, eh? Well, in any case, we'll take a victory when we can get one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tomahawk Take.