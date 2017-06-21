Atlanta Braves Morning Chop: This is Getting Weird
So just how many third basemen can a team actually have? The Braves have gone from about half-of-one to about five in a matter of weeks but they are apparently still taking applications. Just a day after we went to a lot of effort to contemplate potential trade partners for the delivery of Matt Adams to a contender, it seems that the Atlanta Braves are so enamored with his bat that bizarre scenarios are being contemplated.
