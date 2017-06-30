Atlanta Braves Midseason Top 50 Prospects: Complete List and Names To Know

Jun 21, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson wears his glove on his head as he returns to the dugout before their game against the San Francisco Giants at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports Every season, I have tried to bring a midseason update to the Atlanta Braves top 100 prospect list that I work on every winter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tomahawk Take.