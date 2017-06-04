Atlanta Braves: Ender Inciarte Steals Bags and Hits Dingers
It did not take long for Atlanta Braves fans to take a liking to their new center fielder after the historic Shelby Miller trade. Ender Inciarte is becoming much more than scouts anticipated.
