Atlanta Braves cap rally with walk-off win over Miami Marlins

The Atlanta Braves rallied from four down against the Miami Marlins to force extra innings with a tying run in the ninth, then celebrated their fourth walk-off victory of the season in the 10th as Brandon Phillips played hero. Phillips singled to center field off Marlins closer A.J. Ramos to score Johan Camargo, who had led off with a single and moved up on a sacrifice bunt, to give the Braves an 8-7 victory on Saturday.

