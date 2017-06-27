Anthony Rizzo, and maybe Freddie Freeman, can be multiposition weapons Slugging first baseman nears eligibility at second base; Braves' Freddie Freeman wants to return as a third baseman. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2th22lD Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo fields a bunt in a June 7 game against the Marlins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.