And That Happened: Monday's Scores and Highlights

Pirates 7, Rockies 2 : Jameson Taillon hadn't pitched since May 3 due to surgery for testicular cancer he underwent on May 8. A month and three days later he came back to the mound and held one of the best offenses in baseball scoreless over five innings. It was nice that he was able to do this against the Rockies too, as Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis underwent the same testicular cancer surgery six months earlier and has talked to Taillon during his rehab .

