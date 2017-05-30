Albies' home run leads Gwinnett over ...

Albies' home run leads Gwinnett over Indianapolis in 11 innings

Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Ozzie Albies hit a two-run home run in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Gwinnett Braves to a 6-4 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday. Indianapolis had a runner on second in the bottom of the 11th, but Austin Meadows struck out to end the game.

