Adams' slam, solo shot in 12th send B...

Adams' slam, solo shot in 12th send Braves over Reds 6-5

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

The Atlanta Braves' Matt Adams celebrates in the dugout after hitting a go-ahead solo homer off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Blake Wood in the 12th inning on Saturday, June 3, 2017 in Cincinnati. The Atlanta Braves' Matt Adams runs the bases after hitting a grand slam off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Scott Feldman in the fifth inning on Saturday, June 3, 2017 in Cincinnati.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Braves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Mar '17 Picnic Phart 2
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16) Sep '16 El Cacique 4
News Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 4
News Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15) Sep '15 Fart news 4
News Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Atlanta Braves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,103 • Total comments across all topics: 281,502,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC