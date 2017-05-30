Adams' slam, solo shot in 12th send Braves over Reds 6-5

Matt Adams hit his first career grand slam and connected again for a solo shot in the 12th inning on Saturday, powering the Atlanta Braves to a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds that ended their three-game losing streak. Adams' one-out homer off Blake Wood saved the Braves after they blew a lead for the second day in a row.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.