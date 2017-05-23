What we learned from the Buster Posey-Brandon Belt spat - and...
AUGUST 03: Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants is congratulated by Brandon Belt #9 after Posey's two-run home run in the third inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field on August 3, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. CHICAGO It was hard to miss the sight of Buster Posey glaring at Brandon Belt and snapping at him in the handshake line last Saturday in St. Louis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar '17
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC