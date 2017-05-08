Twins trade Danny Santana to Braves for lefty reliever Kevin Chapman
Kevin Chapman, a left-handed relief specialist with 58 games of major-league experience, has been acquired by the Twins from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for utility player Danny Santana, the team announced Monday night.
