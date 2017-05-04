Towne added to WV Hall of Fame

Towne added to WV Hall of Fame

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Never in his wildest dreams did Bobby Towne think while baffling batters on the mound with 'Greg Maddux' like command he would one day be among a Hall of Fame group. FORMER ATLANTA BRAVES closer John Rocker speaks to the audience at the Walker Valley baseball First Pitch Banquet, at WVHS on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Braves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Mar '17 Picnic Phart 2
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16) Sep '16 El Cacique 4
News Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 4
News Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15) Sep '15 Fart news 4
News Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Atlanta Braves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,272 • Total comments across all topics: 280,804,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC