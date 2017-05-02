Time-lapse video shows construction of Braves' new stadium

Time-lapse video shows construction o...

14 hrs ago Read more: UPI

The Atlanta Braves documented the construction of SunTrust Park for nearly two years and released a time-lapse video Tuesday of the project. You can see each stage of construction on the new ballpark in the EarthCam streaming video and billion-pixel panorama time-lapse webcam.

