The Atlanta Braves: No-hitters I have known
This day in 2004, Hall of Famer Randy Johnson threw his perfect game against the Atlanta Braves. In this historic outing, Johnson struck out phenom Chipper Jones three times and Johnny Estrada after an 11 pitch at bat, the longest of the game.
