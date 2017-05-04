Teheran unable to reverse trend at new home
Instead of stopping the bleeding this homestand, Julio Teheran extended his own SunTrust Park struggles and further distanced himself from the success he had while revitalizing his career last year. As Teheran surrendered a pair of home runs and needed 110 pitches to complete five innings during Saturday night's to the injury-depleted Cardinals, the Braves were reintroduced to what has recently become an all-too-familiar position of having to wonder what might have been had their pitching staff not put them in an early hole.
