Swanson handling slow start beyond his years
After watching Dansby Swanson 's batting average drop to .150 with a hitless performance that included a pair of strikeouts in Friday night's loss to the Cardinals, Braves hitting coach Kevin Seitzer arrived at SunTrust Park early on Saturday to evaluate video of the rookie shortstop's plate appearances. and his personally developed hard-hit outs scoring system to gain a better sense of how much tough luck has played a part in Swanson's rough start to this season.
