Swanson, Freeman go deep to lift Braves over Blue Jays 9-5
Dansby Swanson hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning, Freeman added a two-run shot and the Atlanta Braves beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-5 on Wednesday, sweeping their two-game series. "I felt like I hit it so well that you kind of don't even feel it," Swanson said.
