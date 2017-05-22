Stephen Strasburg strikes out 11 in Washington Nationals' 3-2 win over Atlanta Braves...
Stephen Strasburg's only outing with double-digit Ks this season, before today, came in his April 20th start against the Atlanta Braves in SunTrust Park. His three Ks in his last start before this afternoon's left him with 48 Ks overall in 52 2a 3 innings pitched this season, good for 8.20 K/9, which was down from 10.13, 10.96, and 11.15 K/9 in the previous three seasons, respectively.
