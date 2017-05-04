Snitker rotates to keep Flowers, Suzuki fresh

As Tyler Flowers has habitually produced multihit games over the past couple of weeks, he has solidified his place as Atlanta's primary catcher. But in an effort to make sure both of his veteran catchers remain fresh throughout the season, Braves manager Brian Snitker will stick with his plan to occasionally put Kurt Suzuki behind the plate, even when R.A. Dickey isn't pitching or when the team is playing a day game that was preceded by a night game.

