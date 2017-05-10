Snitker cherishes support of women in his life

As Braves manager Brian Snitker reminisces about the opportunity he has had to cherish his entire adult life within the baseball world, he knows it would have been impossible for him to have successfully navigated this path without the assistance of his mother, Katherine, and wife, Ronnie. "I've had two women who have been nothing but very supportive of me as I've chased a dream I've had all of my life," Snitker said.

