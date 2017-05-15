Sims, Avery spur Gwinnett to 6-2 win over Columbus
Xavier Avery hit a two-run home run and had three hits, and Lucas Sims struck out 10 over 6 2/3 innings as the Gwinnett Braves topped the Columbus Clippers 6-2 on Sunday. Rhiner Cruz struck Nellie Rodriguez out with the bases loaded to end the game for his first save of the season.
