Santana taking advantage of second ch...

Santana taking advantage of second chance

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Atlanta Braves

The Braves received the 26-year-old outfielder from the Twins in exchange for left-handed pitcher Kevin Chapman earlier this month. Santana had gone from hitting .319 with seven homers, 40 RBIs and 20 stolen bases during his 2014 rookie season to hitting just .215 with no home runs the following year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Braves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Mar '17 Picnic Phart 2
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16) Sep '16 El Cacique 4
News Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 4
News Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15) Sep '15 Fart news 4
News Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Atlanta Braves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Cuba
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,358 • Total comments across all topics: 281,403,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC