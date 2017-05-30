Santana taking advantage of second chance
The Braves received the 26-year-old outfielder from the Twins in exchange for left-handed pitcher Kevin Chapman earlier this month. Santana had gone from hitting .319 with seven homers, 40 RBIs and 20 stolen bases during his 2014 rookie season to hitting just .215 with no home runs the following year.
