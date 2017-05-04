Ryan Howard goes back to the minors hoping to extend career

Ryan Howard was once one of baseball's most feared sluggers, an MVP and World Series champion, the toast of Philadelphia. So what's he doing here, in the sprawling suburbs of Atlanta, a minor leaguer at age 37 , playing alongside a bunch of 20-somethings, enduring bus rides and sparse crowds? "There's more in the tank," he said bluntly.

