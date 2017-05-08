Riley hits walk-off to cap four-hit day

Riley hits walk-off to cap four-hit day

Brendan Rodgers extended his hitting streak to six games and notched the third four-hit game of his career as he went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate in Class A Advanced Lancaster's 5-4 win over Visalia. , gave Lancaster an early 1-0 lead with a solo homer, his first of the year in the third inning.

Chicago, IL

