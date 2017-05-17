Pipeline Preview: Albies looking to stay hot
Albies reached base in each of his five plate appearances out of the leadoff spot for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday night, going 3-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored. One of Albies' three hits was a solo homer, the second of the season, and he also notched his 13th stolen base.
