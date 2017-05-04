Pham's 2-run HR lifts Cards over Braves 6-4 in 14

Tommy Pham hit two homers, including a two-run drive in the 14th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals recovered after blowing a four-run lead to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-4 on Sunday and complete a three-game sweep. Pham's long home run in the 14th off Josh Collmenter drove in rookie Magneuris Sierra, who reached on second baseman Jace Peterson's fielding error.

