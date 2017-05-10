MLB's best hitter? Freeman making a case

MLB's best hitter? Freeman making a case

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Atlanta Braves

For the first five-plus seasons of his career, Freddie Freeman was seen as a star, but not a super star. To the extent that there's a difference, it's a small one, but Freeman has never started an All-Star Game, and he's finished in the top five in balloting for the National League Most Valuable Player Award just once, a fifth-place finish in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Braves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Mar '17 Picnic Phart 2
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16) Sep '16 El Cacique 4
News Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 4
News Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15) Sep '15 Fart news 4
News Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Atlanta Braves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,198 • Total comments across all topics: 280,971,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC