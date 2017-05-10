MLB's best hitter? Freeman making a case

For the first five-plus seasons of his career, Freddie Freeman was seen as a star, but not a super star. To the extent that there's a difference, it's a small one, but Freeman has never started an All-Star Game, and he's finished in the top five in balloting for the National League Most Valuable Player Award just once, a fifth-place finish in 2013.

