Mets offense explodes for 16 runs, 20 hits in rout of Braves
Even Jacob deGrom can have an off night. The Mets ace had to fight his way through five innings, giving up a season-high five runs, but with the Mets bats crushing former teammate Bartolo Colon Wednesday night at SunTrust Park, that was enough.
