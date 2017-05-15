Mets lose fifth straight, Blue Jays b...

Mets lose fifth straight, Blue Jays beaten

The New York Mets slumped to a fifth straight MLB loss, while the Atlanta Braves ended the Toronto Blue Jays' winning streak. The Mets bullpen squandered another decent showing from their starter on Monday as the Arizona Diamondbacks homered three times in five at-bats during a six-run eighth inning of a 7-3 win.

