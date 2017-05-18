Leading Off: Adams set to join Braves...

Leading Off: Adams set to join Braves, Yankees-Rays reset

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

First baseman Matt Adams is expected to join the Braves in time for their game at SunTrust Park against Washington. Atlanta acquired Adams this weekend from St. Louis, hoping he can help fill the void left by injured star Freddie Freeman - the All-Star was hitting .341 with 14 home runs when he was hit by pitch Wednesday, breaking his wrist and sidelining him for 10 weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Braves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Mar '17 Picnic Phart 2
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16) Sep '16 El Cacique 4
News Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 4
News Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15) Sep '15 Fart news 4
News Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Atlanta Braves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,959 • Total comments across all topics: 281,172,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC