Leading Off: Adams set to join Braves, Yankees-Rays reset
First baseman Matt Adams is expected to join the Braves in time for their game at SunTrust Park against Washington. Atlanta acquired Adams this weekend from St. Louis, hoping he can help fill the void left by injured star Freddie Freeman - the All-Star was hitting .341 with 14 home runs when he was hit by pitch Wednesday, breaking his wrist and sidelining him for 10 weeks.
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar '17
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
