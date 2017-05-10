Kyle Tucker rises, Francis Martes drops in Baseball America's

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is congratulated in the dugout after scoring in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in Houston. Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is congratulated in the dugout after scoring in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.