Kemp among Braves needing ASG voting boost

Matt Kemp doesn't yet have the votes he needs for a second career All-Star Game start, but he appears well within striking distance after a first look at the voting. The Braves outfielder is in sixth place among National League outfielders with 284,420 votes in the first round of results released for the on Tuesday.

