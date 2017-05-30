Kemp among Braves needing ASG voting boost
Matt Kemp doesn't yet have the votes he needs for a second career All-Star Game start, but he appears well within striking distance after a first look at the voting. The Braves outfielder is in sixth place among National League outfielders with 284,420 votes in the first round of results released for the on Tuesday.
