James Loney granted release from Braves' Triple-A Gwinnett
The 33-year-old Loney signed a minor league deal with the team on Thursday after the Braves learned first baseman Freddie Freeman will miss about 10 weeks with a fractured left wrist. On Saturday, the Braves acquired Matt Adams from the St. Louis Cardinals.
