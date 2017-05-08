Inbox: Will young arms be able to get a shot?

For this unique stage in the rebuild to develop effectively, the Braves had to enter this season committed to remembering these three veterans starters were acquired to serve as one-year bridges and not road blocks. At no point should their presence or salaries blind the team from remaining focus on the long-term plan, which will truly start to materialize once Sims, Newcomb, Max Fried and other rising starting-pitching prospects reach Atlanta.

