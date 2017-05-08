Game No. 33 Preview: Houston Astros v...

Game No. 33 Preview: Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves

10 hrs ago

RHP Charlie Morton vs. RHP Bartolo Colon It would be all too easy to write the Braves off in this two game series as simply the bad team that they are, and "mail it in", if you will. Here's hoping the Astros come ready to pour it on early and often in this game.

Chicago, IL

