Foltynewicz Sharp in Atlanta Braves' 8-4 Victory Over Marlins
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz bounced back from a horrible start against St. Louis with a brilliant outing in Miami on Friday night. He went six innings, gave up six hits, and allowed no walks while striking out four batters.
