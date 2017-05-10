Flowers HR, 4 RBIs, Braves end 6-game skid, beat Marlins 8-4
Flowers drove in four runs to help the Atlanta Braves end a six-game losing streak by beating the Miami Marlins 8-4. Flowers and Brandon Phillips each hit two-run singles during a six-run burst in the seventh inning that made it 8-1.
