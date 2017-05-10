Fan favorite Francoeur joining Braves broadcast
Jeff Francoeur entered this past offseason hopeful to play at least one more season. But when he didn't receive the Major League contract he sought from the Braves and other clubs, he began evaluating other options, like the Francoeur will join the Fox Sports South and Fox Sports Southeast broadcast team, serving as an analyst for some Braves games this season.
