Eight Atlanta Braves Prospects Make Baseball America's Top 100 List
A little over a month into the 2017 season Baseball America has released its latest top 100 professional prospects list, and not surprisingly plenty of Braves farm hands made the cut. Baseball America released its latest Top 100 Prospects list on Thursday, and eight Atlanta Braves minor league players were included.
