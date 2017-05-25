Early Season reactions to Single A pl...

Early Season reactions to Single A player perfromances

Pache is garnering cachet for his performance at age 18. Top 10 Sally in hits and SB, top 20 in rbi, he just needs to add some HR power We all knew Ventura was destined for greatness so I am not surprised he is top 5 Sally in BA, SB, and Hits. Cruz is still 18 so he gets a pass, but need to single out Tanner Murphy overage at 22, still cannot get going offensively.

