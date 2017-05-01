Dickey outduels Harvey again to lead Braves past Mets 9-7

Ender Inciarte drove in three runs with three hits, R.A. Dickey's floaters were more effective than Matt Harvey's fastballs for the second time in a week and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 9-7 on Tuesday night. New York's Jay Bruce drove in six runs with two homers, including a grand slam off Matt Wisler in the ninth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.