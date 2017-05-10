Correa, Beltran homer in big first inning; Astros top Braves

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, right, hits a three-run home run as Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers reaches for the pitch during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Houston. Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, right, hits a three-run home run as Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers reaches for the pitch during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.