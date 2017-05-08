Castro: Zim, Murphy making cases to start ASG

Any invite to the 2017 MLB All-Star Game presented by MasterCard is an honor. But there's just something extra special about being in the starting lineup -- the pride of being voted in by millions of fans via the , the jog from the dugout as they announce your name among the starting nine and, yes, the ability to come out of the game in like the fifth inning and either catch your flight home or take in the rest of the Midsummer Classic as a spectator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Nationals.