Braves unable to recover from 5-run 1st
Carlos Correa and Carlos Beltran slugged back-to-back homers to cap a five-run first inning against Bartolo Colon , and Josh Reddick took him deep in the fifth to send the Astros to their seventh win in nine games, 8-3, over the Braves on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. Colon fell behind 5-0 before recording an out, but he came back to send down 13 of the next 14 batters faced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar '17
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC