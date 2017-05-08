Braves unable to recover from 5-run 1st

Carlos Correa and Carlos Beltran slugged back-to-back homers to cap a five-run first inning against Bartolo Colon , and Josh Reddick took him deep in the fifth to send the Astros to their seventh win in nine games, 8-3, over the Braves on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. Colon fell behind 5-0 before recording an out, but he came back to send down 13 of the next 14 batters faced.

