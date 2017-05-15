Braves trio lead Sunday's top prospects
There's a reason the MLB Pipeline named Atlanta as having the best farm system in baseball prior to the 2017 season. The Braves' affiliates are littered with talented prospects, and that reality was on display once again Sunday as Ronald Acuna , Joey Wentz and Lucas Sims all put together standout performances.
