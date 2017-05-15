Braves sticking with 8-man bullpen fo...

Braves sticking with 8-man bullpen for now

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Atlanta Braves

As the Braves progress through the early portion of a stretch in which they will play a game on 20 consecutive days, they plan to continue carrying eight relievers within a bullpen that has benefited from the recent additions of Jason Motte and Sam Freeman . This might prove to be beneficial when the Braves return to SunTrust Park on Wednesday to begin a nine-game homestand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Braves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Mar '17 Picnic Phart 2
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16) Sep '16 El Cacique 4
News Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 4
News Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15) Sep '15 Fart news 4
News Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Atlanta Braves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,973 • Total comments across all topics: 281,072,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC