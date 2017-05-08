Braves release former MVP Ryan Howard from minor league deal
In this photo taken Wednesday, May 3, 2017, and provided by the Gwinnett Braves, Gwinnett Braves' Ryan Howard watches his two-run home run during the fourth inning of a minor league baseball game against the Durham Bulls in Gwinnett, Ga. Howard is an MVP, a World Series champion and once one of baseball's most feared sluggers.
