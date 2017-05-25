Braves' late rally not enough to pick...

Braves' late rally not enough to pick up Folty

Relying on an unusual burst of power, the San Francisco Giants revived their offense with a pair of home runs to complement Ty Blach 's 7 2/3-inning effort in their 6-3 victory Saturday over the Atlanta Braves. The Giants, who accumulated six runs in their previous four games, nearly matched that scoring total against Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz , who allowed five of San Francisco's runs in four innings.

