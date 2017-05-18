Braves hit 3 homers to beat Max Scherzer, Nationals 5-2

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws to Atlanta Braves' Matt Kemp in the first inning of a baseball game in Atlanta, Saturday, May 20, 2017. A spectator takes a photo of an American flag as it's unveiled for the national anthem as part of Military Appreciation Day before a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals in Atlanta, Saturday, May 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.